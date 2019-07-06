Bilawal Bhutto condemns shutting of PIA booking office in Larkana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday condemned the closure of Pakistani International Airline (PIA) booking office in Larkana, ARY News reported.

The PPP Chairman in a statement said that closure of PIA offices in Larkana was tantamount to punishing people for their love and loyalty to PPP.

The PPP leader termed the decision as a height of discriminatory treatment towards the people of Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the government to immediately withdraw the decision of closing down PIA office operating in Larkana for last 40 years.

It must be noted that PIA shut its booking office in Larkana on Saturday a few days after it suspended flight operations to the city.

Twenty-five employees, including the commercial manager, have been ordered to report to the head office in Karachi.

