Bilawal condemns violent protests by religious party

KARACHI: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday condemned the ongoing county-wide violent protests staged by a religious party, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that attacks police officials, torturing innocent people, kidnapping and damaging public and private properties could not be allowed in the country.

He demanded of the government to take stern action against the elements involved in violence during the protests that erupted in multiple cities after the detention of a leader of the religious party.

The PPP chairman also asked the government to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

Read More: Sindh govt issues order to arrest TLP leaders over violation of law

Earlier today, the Sindh Home Department had issued orders to arrest three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi leaders over violation of law.

The home department had directed law enforcement agencies to arrest three leaders of TLP. The leader included Maulana Abbas Qadri, Maulana Ghous Baghdadi and Zainul Abdin.

The Sindh home department had directed authorities to keep three leaders under arrest for 30 days. The three had been accused of closing roads during religio-political party protests in Karachi.

Comments

comments