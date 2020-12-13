LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday demanded of the government to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that soon they will march towards Islamabad.

He maintained the PPP had always offered great sacrifices for democracy and supremacy of the constitution, adding that they never bow down before any anti-democratic power.

Urging the masses to support their movement, Bilawal Bhutto said that their “future is bright.” The PPP leader maintained that when people band together in a show of force, “chains of oppression are broken.” He said that they were fighting for people’s rights.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had thanked the people of Lahore for attending the public meeting in “overwhelming numbers.”

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, Maryam Nawaz had said that participants of the Lahore public meeting had filled up adjoining streets as well.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government Maryam had said, “Lahorites have buried the [government] which came into power on a fake promise of change.”

