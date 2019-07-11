ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Thursday demanded resignation from Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, saying that train incidents have become a routine and the minister is unable to deal with it.

Reacting on today’s accident between two trains near Sadiqabad, the Pakistan Peoples Party chief expressed his grief over casualities and offered condolences to the families of victims.

“Shaikh Rasheed should resign until the inquiry of the incident is completed,” Bilawal urged.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 32 were injured as Quetta bound Akbar Express collided with a freight train at Walhar Railway Station earlier in the morning today.

The accident took place around 4:15am when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

Following the dreadful accident, the rail traffic has been suspended and, Business Express and Karachi Express have been stopped at different stations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

Comments

comments