Bilawal, Fazl discuss APC and political situation

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed matters related to the political situation of the country and All Parties Conference (APC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the JUI-F chief reached Zardari House in Islamabad and met with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss matters related to tomorrow’s APC.

A meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC) will be held on Monday (tomorrow) to devise a joint strategy over the Kashmir issue.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif would not attend the APC due to health issues, while a delegation comprising of party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ayaz Sadiq will represent the party.

On the other hand, the PPP leader will also not attend the APC due to his already scheduled visit to Skardu. Meanwhile, Nayyer Bukhari, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar will represent the PPP due to the absence of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

