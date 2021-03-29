Cop posted at Bilawal House found involved in motorcycle snatching bid   

KARACHI: A cop posted at Bilawal House has allegedly been found involved in a bid to snatch a motorcycle from a citizen near Five Star Chowrangi (roundabout) area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of a snatching bid near Five Star Chowrangi got viral on social media showing alleged muggers trying to deprive a citizen of his two-wheeler.

The citizen started shouting during the attempt, diverting the attention of the passers-by, who gathered near him, forcing the alleged muggers to run away without taking the vehicle.

The police later probed the matter and found that a cop, identified as Kamran and posted at Bilawal House was allegedly involved in it.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigation process, sub-inspector Kamran was part of security zone II and had a recent posting at Bilawal House in Karachi.

“The suspect during an initial probe posed himself as an official of South Zone Investigation,” they said adding that he initially introduced himself as Ali Shah and during a further probe, it emerged that his name is Kamran and is posted as a sub-inspector at security zone-II.

The sources further said that another man wearing shalwar kameez also accompanied Kamran during the alleged snatching bid and the police are investigating the matter with all aspects to ascertain as to why he was snatching a motorcycle from the citizen.

