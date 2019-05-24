Bilawal calls for implementation of National Action Plan

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday demanded of the government to implement National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, after condoling with the family of Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar over his sad demise, Bilawal said that they had political and family terms with Mahar family.

Criticizing the federal government, the PPP leader said that the government was not sincere in implantation of the NAP. He further said that implementation on the National Action Plan was one of the major demand of PPP.

The PPP chairman said that terrorism was on the rise in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan did not convene a single meeting of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) so far.

He once again condemned Quetta blast and prayed that the bereaved families bear the loss with fortitude. On the occasion, Bilawal underscored the need to focus on terror incidents in Balochistan.

He said that the government would have to take practical steps to tackle extremists in the country.

