Bilawal inaugurates IBA’s newly-built academic block

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated on Saturday a newly constructed Academic Block III of the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, and ex-opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Mr Bhutto-Zardari visited the university and got a briefing about its laboratory.

In a tweet, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said: “Today, Chairman Bilawal inaugurated its new Academic Block. It’s refreshing to go to a green campus which is now functioning completely on solar.”

“IBA Sukkur established by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1994 has till date produced around 40,000 graduates.”

