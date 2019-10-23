THARPARKAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated a campus of the Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University of Engineering and Technology in Tharparkar, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Bilawal said that Benazir Bhutto’s son has fulfilled her promise made with the people in Tharparkar.

The PPP leader maintained that he wanted to serve the masses and urged people to support him as they had supported his mother.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticized the federal government and said that they wanted him to keep silence.

He said, “PPP always fought for the rights of people and will continue its struggle to safeguard masses rights” Bilawal said that PPP rendered massive sacrifices for democracy in the country. The PPP leader said that Sind was being deprived of its due share of water and NFC award.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces university for Tharparkar

Earlier on April 10, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced to build a university in Tharparkar district and said the entire country would benefit from the “Black gold” of the area.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the 660 megawatts coal power project in Thar, Bilawal Bhutto had said it was the country’s “most successful project” and termed it an example of good governance of the PPP’s provincial government.

“It was the dream of the late Benazir Bhutto of providing electricity to Pakistan with Thar’s coal”, he had contented.

Bilawal had said he was proud to have inaugurated a project that his mother had laid foundation for. “It was the late prime minister who had first introduced the concept of public-private partnership in her 1993 manifesto.”

