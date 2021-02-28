Senate polls: Bilawal invites MQM-P to join PDM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged MQM-P to join the opposition’s alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections.

Let us raise the voice for the rights of Karachi together, he added. The PPP leader said that MQM-P should fight against the government by becoming a part of PDM.

Bilawal said that they will give a ‘surprise’ to the government in the upcoming Senate elections.

Read More: PPP approaches MQM-P for support in Senate elections

Earlier on February 27, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had reached out to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for support in Senate elections.

According to details, a PPP delegation comprising of Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon and Waqar Mehdi had visited MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad, where they were welcomed by the party’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting had said Nasir Hussain Shah congratulated Faisal Subzwari over possibilities of him becoming a Senator in the upcoming polls from the province.

