Bilawal joins Kashmore’s Hindu, Sikh community for Diwali celebrations

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday joined the Hindu and Sikh community of Kashmore district in celebrating Diwali.

“Had the pleasure of spending Diwali with the Sikh & Hindu community today in Kashmore. Wishing all those celebrating in Pakistan & across the world a Happy Diwali,” he tweeted.

Had the pleasure of spending Diwali with the Sikh & Hindu community today in Kashmore. Wishing all those celebrating in Pakistan & across the world a Happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/bH1UPgaytP — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 27, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, PM wrote: “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Happy Diwali to Hindu Community in Pakistan and across the world…. hope as per true teachings of Ramayan Humanity ll prevail, extremism ll be rejected and fascism in #Kashmir and whole of India ll die its own death.”

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Diwali celebrations last for five days.

