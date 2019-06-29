Gujar Khan: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its economic policies, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is going through the worst economic crisis due to the incompetence of incumbent government,” he said while addressing to party workers in Gujar Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan who promised to not go for International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now bowed down before IMF.

The PPP leader said that his party had opposed the federal budget as it was the anti-people and made by the IMF.

“Government devised historical rigging to pass budget and finance bill in the national assembly session,” he said, adding that the recently passed budget has imposed Rs1600 billion tax on the nation.

Read More: Firdous Shamim Naqvi demands ECP to disqualify Sindh CM

Bilawal Bhutto said that despite promises of jobs, there is massive unemployment in the country and people are getting homeless. “I request people to come out from their homes and protest against the policies of the government,” he said.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the government was putting burden on the poor masses while giving relief to the rich.

He said that the three-time prime minister and the president who had completed his five-year term has been imprisoned.

Earlier in the day, PTI has submitted a resolution against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over passing derogatory remarks against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Comments

comments