Bilawal launches ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ scheme for Sindh labourers      

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday launched the Benazir Mazdoor Card, a scheme by the Sindh government to alleviate the hardships of the labourers.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Mazdoor Card, the PPP leader said that his party wanted to take this journey forward, which was started by former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, through the issuance of Mazdoor card.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP will continue to fight for the rights of the workers.

Under the Benazir Mazdoor Card scheme, over six hundred thousand registered workers in the province would be able to obtain all necessary facilities and benefits including education, health, marriage grants, financial assistances, Scholarships.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all the workers in the province will be registered for their entitlement of the benefit of the Mazdoor card.

Later, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the distribution of Benazir Mazdoor Cards by handing over the Cards to some workers.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, President Peoples Labour Bureau, Sindh President Habibuddin Junaidi and other Labour leaders were also present on the occasion.

