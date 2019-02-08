Bilawal likely to file review petition against fake accounts case verdict today

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

According to details, Bilawal Zardari is likely to file the review petition on Friday (today) in the top court. PPP sources said their party chairman had signed the plea and sent it to his lawyers.

On January 28, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed a review petition against the apex court decision in the fake bank accounts case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, in the light of evidences, constituted by various teams to record statements in Karachi and Islamabad in fake bank accounts case.

Read More: NAB forms teams to record statements in fake bank account case

The special meeting of the watchdog held at NAB Headquarters on Thursday with NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal in the chair to review the initial reports submitted by the combined investigation team (CIT) in the fake accounts case and progress in other cases.

According to the NAB declaration, the meeting discussed transferring of fake accounts case, in the light of the Supreme Court verdict, under 16-A from banking court Karachi to accountability court.

The NAB chairman directed to comply with the apex court verdict in letter and spirit and asked the officials to leave no stone unturned in taking the cases to their logical end.

