Bilawal-Maryam meeting aimed to befool masses, says Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab minister for information and culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, slamming the scheduled meeting between PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over lunch at the latter’s Jati Umra residence, said it is aimed at befooling the masses.

“Bilawal-Maryam meeting is an attempt to befool the people but it will fall flat,” he said in a statement today.

The minister said the two opposition leaders will discuss ways of making a quick buck, adding that they will discuss what he said “the charter of protection of corruption.”

The PPP and PML-N instituted corruption cases against each other, he said and added Bhutto-Zardari had forgotten his father’s speeches against the Sharif brothers.

Bukhari said it would have been better if Maryam had apologised to her voters before meeting the PPP leader.

“It is possible that they both might announce to jointly pay back the massive Rs24000 debt taken over the past decade.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is clear that those who looted the national kitty would be taken to task without any discrimination.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will meet PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over lunch at Jati Umra in Raiwind today.

The PPP young leader will be meeting Maryam at her invitation to discuss current political situation following the 2019 budget and recent arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leader said in a tweet a day earlier that the meeting with the PPP leader was finalised after taking Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif into confidence.

