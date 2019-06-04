Bilawal comes to Maryam’s defence, demands government to let her meet Nawaz

Bilawal lashes out against the government for barring Maryam Nawaz Sharif from meeting ailing father in prison, ARY News reported today, Tuesday.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took tremendous offense to Maryam Nawaz not being allowed to meet jailed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, calling it ‘intolerable’.

Admonishing the government Bilawal retorted, “What message is the government trying to give from stopping a daughter from meeting her father in jail?”

Bilawal demanded that Maryam be allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif as soon as possible.

“When humanity and emotions are at stake, then political differences have to be set aside,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal taking a jibe at the government said that first the government needs to learn humanity and then indulge in politicking.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed regret that she was not allowed to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail earlier in the day where he is serving his seven-year term in the Al-Azizia reference.

