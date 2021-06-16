Bilawal meets Shehbaz, to show solidarity over budget speech incident

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Shehbaz Sharif at the Parliament House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has visited Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with him.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the lower house, said on the occasion that yesterday’s incident has made the parliament a laughing stock. It was a black day of the history of the parliament. “Everyone witnessed the behaviour of the government ministers,” he said.

Shehbaz thanked chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto for his solidarity visit. “We have also consulted over the future political strategy,” Sharif said. “The opposition will act with a joint strategy,” he added.

“Shehbaz is the leader of the opposition and represents opposition benches in the house,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“I have visited Shehbaz to express solidarity with him. We have also discussed the future political strategy and will jointly act on it,” Bilawal added.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the use of foul language and rumpus during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif yesterday.

The order issued by the National Assembly Speaker stated that, on 14th and 15th June 2021 during the speech of the Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif on the budget 2021-22, the conduct of seven lawmakers was grossly disorderly as they violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

