Bilawal takes notice of Larkana’s melodious complainant, orders redressal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of the Larkana’s melodious complainant, who highlighted the city’s worst cleanliness situation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After Bilawal’s notice the staff of the municipal corporation rushed to the area, lifted the heaps of garbage and drained out the sewerage water.

Thanking PPP chairman, the complainant Ayaz Channa appealed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit the district by himself and inspect the situation of the cleanness in the district.

He also appealed chief of the Sindh’s Ruling party for immediate change of the sewerage lines of Kosar Mills’ area, as the system has become ineffective.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reacting on the situation, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani had said the situation shown in the video that was making rounds on the social media, was really not ‘good’, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter over non-functionality of the sewerage drain out pumps.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned the officials of the Public Health Engineering to Larkana.

Mr Ayaz Channa, a resident of Kosar Mills’ area of Larkana had highlighted the worsening situation of the area through his poetry by standing in the middle of the sewerage water and released it on the various platforms of the social media.

Comments

comments