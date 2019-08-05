Bilawal urges ‘Muslim Ummah’ to raise voice for Kashmiris

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged the ‘Muslim Ummah’ to raise its voice for Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed India’s move of revoking Article-370 of its constitution and termed it a massive attack on Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

He demanded of the government to raise the issue at all the international forums, including Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to expose the deal face of India.

Read More: India scraps special status for Occupied Kashmir amid severe human rights abuses

Earlier in the day, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind had signed a bill to remove Article 370, about special status of Kashmir, from the Indian constitution.

India’s BJP government had moved bill in upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about special status of Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members protest.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said in the Rajya Sabha that entire Kashmir was under curfew with Section 144 imposed in several districts. It’s a war-like situation with mobile phones and internet services shutdown and several Kashmiri leaders under house arrest.

