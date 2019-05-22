Bilawal has not received any notice from NAB: Murtaza Wahab

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Sindh’s Chief Minister for Information, Murtaza Wahab, on Wednesday said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has not received any call-up notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab said that neither Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has received any notice from NAB nor it is received by staff members of Bilawal House.

Wahab added that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always adopted legitimate path and leadership of the political party will follow law after receiving notice.

“Bilawal has not received any notice so far. If notice is present, then it could have been advertised through social media.”

On May 15, Wahab had expressed that the party chairman has other appointments on the date and would hence fail to make it to the proceedings by the accountability watchdog on May 17.

“The party chief will fail to appear in front of NAB due to prior commitments,” said Murtaza Wahab.

“We urge NAB to reschedule the proceedings to next week.”

Wahab further revealed that the letter issued by NAB to the chairman of PPP had been received 5 days after it was sent.

The PPP chief had been served a notice to turn up at the Old NAB Rawalpindi Headquarters on May 17 where he was likely to be questioned about the case. It was to be the second time he would’ve appeared before the bureau.

It is noteworthy that Mr Bhutto-Zardari has not yet responded to a questionnaire he was handed by the bureau during his first appearance before it in March this year.

