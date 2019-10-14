ECP code violation: Bilawal, other PPP leaders given until tomorrow to file reply

LARKANA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders until tomorrow to file their response to a show-cause notice issued to them for visiting Larkana’s PS-11 constituency ahead of the Oct 17 by-poll.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari and other PPP leaders were directed to submit a response within a day of receiving the notice but they have not yet filed their reply.

The ECP warned that their failure to do so would result in disciplinary action under relevant election laws.

The district returning officer issued them a final notice today, asking them to file their response until tomorrow or else action would taken against them.

The young PPP leader had last week visited his native town where he led the election campaign of PPP candidate, Jamil Soomro for the by-election on the Sindh Assembly seat.

He addressed rallies in various parts of the city, including Nazar Mohalla and Pakistan Chowk areas.

According to paragraph 17 of the ECP’s Code of Conduct, no member of parliament can visit a constituency where by-elections are scheduled after the dates for the election have been notified.

Paragraph 17 states: “The president, prime minister, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of provincial and national assemblies, members of Senate or an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of the state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers and advisers to the prime minister and chief ministers, mayors, nazims and their deputies and other public officer holders shall not participate in election campaign in any manner.”

