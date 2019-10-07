Bilawal hopes for early presentation of Zainab Alert Bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday hoped that Zainab Alert Bill will soon be tabled in the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights in Islamabad, he said we need to take concrete steps to stop child abuse cases. “Only bills will not be enough for this cause.”

On rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the committee said the government has raised the issue in an effective manner across the globe. Add on the humanitarian ground is allowed in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, but being denied in occupied Kashmir, he addded.

Mr. Bilawal expressed dissatisfaction over the briefing of the committee related to the Media’s right of expression.

Last week, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that they will not take any step which would dent the democracy in the country.

The PPP chairman, while talking to media outside the accountability court, had claimed that his political party will stand alongside with the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on every level except Islamabad march scheduled on October 27.

Bilawal had also warned that PPP will withdraw its support if it suspects the anti-government protests being organised over the orders any hidden power

Comments

comments