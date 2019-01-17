ISLAMABAD: In a sharp retort to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan questioning the “fear” instilled in lawmakers regarding their names being placed on the exit control list (ECL), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the “selected PM” fails to understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement.

“Funny it’s only the opposition members on ECL, government members are busy travelling. Including PM who despite promising not to travel for 1st 6 months has made more than 7 trips so far!” said the PPP leader.

Obviously selected PM doesn’t understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement. Funny it’s only the opposition members on ECL, government members are busy travelling. Including PM who despite promising not to travel for 1st 6months has made more than 7 trips so far! https://t.co/uGfCfzyAyA — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 17, 2019

Taking a jibe at the Opposition leaders, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Jan 17 questioned the “fear” exit control list (ECL) instills in lawmakers and their keenness to flee abroad.

The incumbent premier added that politicians have a lot of work to complete for the country they claim to love but some always want to travel abroad frequently. He also said some parliamentarians possess iqamas and residencies abroad.

In another tweet, PM Khan termed the aforementioned phenomenon as strange for the people who are happy to remain in the country and work for it.

