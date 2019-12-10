Bilawal reviews Rawalpindi gathering arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the December 27 public gathering at Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

The meeting mulled over the arrangements for the public gathering to mark martyrdom of the party leader at the same venue 12 years back.

Bilawal directed the committee to visit the gathering venue on Wednesday (tomorrow). It was later decided that a detailed review of arrangements would be made at the gathering venue during tomorrow’s visit at 4:00 PM.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a country-wide campaign to prepare for a massive showdown at a public gathering aimed at commemorating the death anniversary of his mother and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

The decision was made at a consultative meeting of the party under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday, also attended by former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, Farhat Ullah Babar, Sherry Rehman and other top leaders.

It must be noted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had recently celebrated its 52nd foundation day for the first time in Muzaffarabad on November 30.

