Bilawal calls for sharing Army Act regulations with opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday demanded of the government to share rules and regulations of Army Act with the opposition, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist outside the Parliament House, Bilawal Bhutto said they desire that amendment in Army Act should be made through democratic process.

PPP believes in supremacy of Parliament, democracy and rule of law, he said and added that his party will take up this issue with other political parties as well.

The PPP leader urged the incumbent government to follow the Supreme Court’s directions while making amendments in the Army Act.

Read More: Bilawal pleased COAS extension bill following parliamentary procedure

Earlier on January 4, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said he was pleased all had agreed that the bill on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension will go back to the relevant bodies of the National Assembly and the Senate for review.

Taking to Twitter, he had said: “I’m pleased all have now agreed that the COAS extension bill will go back to NA committee, will also be reviewed by Senate committee and follow procedure of both houses.”

“This is a positive that parliament that has been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate,” he had added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari had said all institutions that derive powers from parliament had asked lawmakers to pass legislation and accepted parliamentary supremacy.

Comments

comments