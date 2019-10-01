Bilawal, Shehbaz agree to prevail upon Fazal to defer Islamabad march

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday agreed to prevail upon Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), to defer the proposed long-march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed both the leaders will hold a meeting with the JUI-F chief to persuade him to defer the Islamabad march.

A PPP delegation led by Mr Bhutto-Zardari called on the PML-N president at his residence in the ministers’ colony in Islamabad.

They deliberated on the country’s current political situation and the JUI-F’s planned anti-government march.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Mr Bhutto-Zardari and Mr Sharif agreed to call an all parties conference to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

Lashing out at the ruling PTI, he said it was playing with the future of the country which is why it is necessary to topple the incumbent government.

He said inflation is on the rise because of the government’s fiscal mismanagement, the poor are bearing its brunt and the industrial sector is on the brink of collapse.

Iqbal stressed the need for opposition parties to work out a joint strategy saying they will help the people get rid of the government through forging unity in the ranks of the opposition.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the PTI government has lost its mandate.

She said the government doesn’t care two hoots about the Parliament and running the country through presidential ordinances.

Comments

comments