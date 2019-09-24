ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the casualties caused by a devastating earthquake in the Azad Kashmir and other parts of the country, ARY News reported.

Both leaders have directed party workers to provide relief and assistance to those affected by natural calamity.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, several Federal Ministers, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq have also expressed deep sorrow over the causalities due to earthquake.

PM Imran expresses grief

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by a devastating earthquake in the country.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the quake victims. He asked all the institutions to continue rescue and relief operation on an emergency basis.

The prime minister said that the government stood with the people in this difficult hour.

Earthquake brings disasters in AJK

The strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 19 lives and more than 300 left injured so far.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The death toll rises to 19 in the affected areas primarily Mirpur and Jatlan of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was previously stood at 2 after the emergence of initial reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries as 11 deaths are reported in Jatlan and 8 in Mirpur.

COAS directs immediate rescue

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

According to details, Pakistan Armed Forces, medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

