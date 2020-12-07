Bilawal directs Sindh govt to immediately fill vacant posts

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday directed the Sindh government to immediately complete the process of recruitment on vacant posts, ARY News reported.

Bilawal gave directives during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who called on him today at Bilawal House, Karachi.

The chief minister briefed the party chairman on the ongoing projects and jobs in government departments.

Bilawal asked CM Shah to help increase job opportunities in the private sector as well.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a session for provincial health department which mooted the regularization issue of 1120 medical officials appointed by the department.

A total of 1303 grade-17 Medical Officers (MO) and Woman Medical Officers (WMO) vacancies await appointments, the health department briefing added.

CM Sindh has reportedly directed the department to expedite the appointments on merit basis and to resolve the regularization issue soon.

The CM directed the department turn at least 38 taluka hospitals into model hospitals.

