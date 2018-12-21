Bilawal summons meeting of Sindh MPAs today

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto has summoned a meeting of members of Sindh assembly on Friday (today) at Bilawal House, Karachi.

According to details, Bilawal has convened all MPAs of PPP at 7:00 PM today in order to review their performance, moreover, the session will also deliberate upon political situation of the country.

The cases against PPP leaders will also come under discussion, sources said. As of today, a banking court in Karachi extended the interim bail granted to former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

Fearing the PPP leaders’ arrest, the party has plans to protest across the country. A large number of party leaders and workers also gathered outside the court today.

Zardari and Talpur are facing a probe into a money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam had submitted its report to the Supreme Court. The JIT report, comprises over 7500 pages and more than a dozen volumes, points out involvement of a key politician from Sindh in money-laundering through fake bank accounts, sources said.

