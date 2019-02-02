 Bilawal threatens long march if 18th Amendment abolished

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday threatened to stage a long march, if the government attempted to reverse the 18th Amendment, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists at Karachi Press Club, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that democracy and 18th Amendment were under assault in the country.

He said that PPP had brought the 18th Amendment in collaboration with all the political parties and after a prolonged political struggle. The PPP leader said that they would defend the constitutional amendment at every cost.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP was a soft target for journalists and added that they did not get angry over criticism. He said that PPP did not use tactics against journalists alike other parties did.

The PPP chairman underscored the need for legislation for protection of journalists and freedom of expression.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on February 1, had claimed that the 18th Constitutional Amendment which protects Sindh and the country has been under threat.

People’s Party chairman was addressing a public meeting to pay tribute to late Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani here on his first death anniversary. Bilawal said Mir Hazar was a comrade of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He served the country and the province.

