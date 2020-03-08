Web Analytics
So proud to have been raised by ‘strongest most empowered woman’: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday took to Twitter to pay tribute to women, including his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on International Women’s Day.

“Women in Pakistan have been on the forefront of every struggle, against every tyrant. Today they march not just for themselves, but for generations to come,” the young PPP leader said.

“So proud to have been raised by the strongest most empowered woman. She remains my guiding light.”

International Women’s Day is being observed today to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.

Also Read: Our tribute to all women who played pivotal role in nation building: COAS

This year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

