Bilawal urges Centre to do more against COVID-19

KARACHI: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the federal government to take stronger steps against the pandemic, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference through video link in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto asked the Centre to lead the drive against Covid-19 and take more measures before it’s too late.

He urged the government to gear up efforts to fight coronavirus. The PPP chairman asked the government provide relief to the masses during the difficult period.

On the occasion, he demanded of the government to wave off utility bills of the people.

Earlier on March 21, stressing that no province can handle the coronavirus situation alone, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called on the federal government to facilitate a lockdown and increase COVID-19 tests and assistance for those in need.

In a series of tweets, he had said Pakistan must move towards a lockdown. “Every hour, every day that we delay is going to make dealing with the pandemic more difficult. We’re already late, should’ve done it earlier, need decisive action ASAP to mitigate this crisis now.”

“At this rate our health system will be overwhelmed. We must learn from the experience of other countries. It’s a question of when not if. Stay at home now until the government makes up its mind. Stay at home to protect yourselves & others.”

