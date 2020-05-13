Bilawal urges centre to announce special package for healthcare workers

KARACHI: Lauding the services of front-line workers in fight against COVID-19, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the federal government to announce a special package for health professionals, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the PPP chairman demanded of the government to convert the federal budget into corona budget. He said that we are in a state of war and added that in this situation many countries were utilizing part of their GDP in fight against the virus.

Bilawal said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Asian Development Fund (ADF) and G-20 provided financial support to Pakistan to deal with the prevailing situation. He said that the federal government should focus on the economy of entire country.

Earlier on May 11, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and member National Assembly addressing a coronavirus specific assembly session had levied serious blames on the federal government while stressing unity within the ranks to tackle the menace.

Bilawal Bhutto had said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst affected by coronavirus among all the provinces, claiming that the province was testing the least number of people for coronavirus while the ratio of deaths against the tests is extremely worrying.

