Bilawal wishes ‘a very happy Christmas’ to Christian brethren

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday wished “a very happy Christmas” to the Christian community celebrating Christmas in Pakistan and elsewhere.

In a Twitter message, he said: “A very happy Christmas to everyone celebrating in Pakistan and the world over. May this day be one of peace and joy for all, and let the message of tolerance and inclusiveness resonate across the world today.”

A very happy Christmas to everyone celebrating in Pakistan and the world over. May this day be one of peace and joy for all, and let the message of tolerance and inclusiveness resonate across the world today. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 25, 2019

The Christian community in Pakistan and across the world is celebrating Christmas today, with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Security has been beefed-up across the country to avoid any eventuality on the occasion. Members of the Christian community attended special services at illuminated churches where prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

