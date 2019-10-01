Bilawal Bhutto to visit Azad Kashmir’s earthquake-hit areas tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the quake-affected areas in Azad Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the PPP chairman will also visit District Hospital Mirpur where he will inquire about the health of those wounded in the earthquake.

The PPP leader will also hold a press conference at home of former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majid, said sources.

It must be noted that At least 40 people have died with more than 500 injured so far as a result of a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Azad Kashmir (AJK) last week.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas has soared to 40. At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

Read More: Teenage girl rescued from rubble nearly three days after AJK earthquake

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

On the other hand, Japan on Wednesday had extended support for the victims of the devastating earthquake of 5.8 that hit several parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The help was offered by the Japanese ambassador to Pakistan in a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal.

