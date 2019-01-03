Bilawal visits Lyari, condoles with family of “Dila Teer Bija” composer

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Lyari and condoled with the bereaved family of Zahoor Zehbi, over sad demise of the creator of the PPP’s most popular political anthem “Dila Teer Bija”.

According to a statement of Bilawal House, the PPP chairman offered condolence over sad demise of Zahoor Zehbi.

Bilawal Bhutto said that late Zahoor Zehbi apart of his other creative work also composed the music of PPP’s political anthem “Dila Teer Bija”.

Ms. Sanam Bhutto and Asifa Bhutto Zardari were also accompanied with him.

Several PPP Karachi’s leaders and workersincluding Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Javed Nagori, Ijaz Durrani and others were also present on the occasion.

‘Dila Teer Bija’

The song ‘Dila Teer Bija’ (An arrow to your heart), based on a funky, beat-heavy rendition of Baloch folk music and sung by Shabana Noshi and composed by Zahoor Zehbi. The song was recorded in a music studio in Karachi’s Lyari, at the height of what was called the ‘Lyari Disco Scene’ in the 1980s.

Lyari being a Pakistan Peoples Party stronghold, the song’s lyrics and imagery depicted the passionate disposition of diehard PPP supporters.

The PPP with this party anthem set a trend of political songs, which were followed by other political parties during election campaigns as well as during usual public rallies and other events.

