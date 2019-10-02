Bilawal Bhutto visits quake-hit areas of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited earthquake-affected areas of Azad and Jammu Kashmir, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP leader visited the relief camps set up for earthquake affected people in Jatlan. The PPP chairman also met with social worker Faisal Edhi at relief camp.

Bilawal Bhutto also visited District Hospital Mirpur where he inquired about the health of those wounded in the earthquake.

It must be noted that At least 40 people have died with more than 500 injured so far as a result of a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Azad Kashmir (AJK) last week.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas has soared to 40. At least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

