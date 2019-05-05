Bilawal demands withdrawal of cases against PPP’s workers in Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Sunday demanded of the government to withdraw cases against PPP’s activists in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto criticized the incumbent government for lodging FIRs against PPP’s workers in Punjab and added that workers were staging a peaceful protest against hike in petroleum prices. He said that hike in oil prices would fuel inflation in the country.

The PPP leader said that the current government deprived the people of their just democratic right of peaceful protest.

He urged the government to withdraw all the cases against PPP’s activists in Multan, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.

Read More: PPP not against accountability, but everyone be held accountable: Bilawal

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on May had said his party was not against accountability, nevertheless everybody should be held accountable.

“If political revenge is taken and NAB-gardi conducted, corruption will keep increasing. Transparent accountability will strengthen democracy,” Bilawal Bhutto had said while addressing a public gathering in Quaidabad, Karachi.

He had said if two million people were paying taxes in Pakistan, it did not mean that 198 million other people were dacoit.

