“Bilawal’s dog’s food was even paid from Omni Group accounts,” says Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in money laundering scam involving Asif Ali Zardai, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said “food of Bilawal’s dogs was even paid from the accounts of Omni Group.”

Speaking to media on Monday, the minister said that reference has been filed against the former president and the details of all properties sold since 2004 were listed in it. “Zardari has been trapped now as the apartment in the United States are in his name,” he stated.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari after a joint investigation team pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, directed the PPP co-chairman to submit his replies until Dec 31. Meanwhile, it ordered the authorities concerned to forfeit all properties owned by the Omni Group and Zardari Group until a final verdict in the case.

The court gave these directions after going through the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which was tasked to probe the laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

The report revealed the Omni Group companies used to pay the Bilawal family’s expenditures to the tune of Rs200 million a month. “Money was funneled through fictitious bank accounts for the construction of Karachi and Lahore Bilawal Houses,” it said.

