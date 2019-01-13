RAWALPINDI: A private jet boarded by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skidded off the runway at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto is completely safe, while the plane received minor damage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rescue teams were right away called at the site of the incident.

ARY News correspondent said the defunct airport has been limited to private planes and VIP movement only.

“Probe is being conducted into the matter, while Bilawal has been sent to Islamabad,” he said.

Benazir Bhutto International Airport formerly served the area of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It was the second largest airport by air traffic in Pakistan. It was replaced by the new Islamabad International Airport in May 3, 2018.

