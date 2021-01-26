Bill seeking complete ban on kite-flying tabled in NA

ISLAMABAD: A bill was moved in National Assembly on Tuesday seeking a complete ban on kite-flying in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NA speaker forwarded the bill to the concerned committee for further discussion.

It may be noted that notably, the Basant festival was banned across Punjab after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

Read More: Bill seeking action against people spoiling Quaid’s photo tabled in Senate

According to a report of Punjab police, last year in the month of October, at least 4091 people were arrested in different parts of Lahore for violating the kite-flying ban.

Read More: Police officials failing to stop kite flying will be held responsible: CM Buzdar

According to police, 3843 cases were registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city.

Comments

comments