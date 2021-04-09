ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved an amendment in the Election Act 2017, paving way for disqualification of an elected representative not taking an oath of his position within 60 days, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The federal cabinet gave a nod to the bill through a circulation summary and under the ordinance, any elected representative not taking the oath of his position within 60 days of the election would be declared disqualified.

The ordinance will be promulgated into law after it gets approval from President Arif Alvi. It will be implemented on elected representatives including members of national and provincial assemblies, Senate and local bodies.

Those getting affected by the bill immediately after its implementation included PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar and former PML-N stalwart and MPA from Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

This is not the first time that the federal government made amendments to the Election Act 2017 through an ordinance. In February 2021, the federal government approved an amendment in the Election Act 2017 to allow holding Senate elections through an open ballot.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that paved way for holding the Senate elections through the open ballot after changes made in sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

The changes were, however, linked with a presidential reference filed in the Supreme Court that later declared that the Senate polls be held through secret ballot.

