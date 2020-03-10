Draft bill seeks strict regulations against dual national govt employees

ISLAMABAD: A draft bill has been tabled in the National Assembly that sought strict regulations to ban dual national government employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The draft law was submitted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Abdul Karim Bijar to further amend Civil Servants Act, 1973.

The draft law of the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020 stated to bring legislation which blocks government employees to be appointed while holding dual nationality.

While commenting over the draft legislation, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are like the backbone of the country. He showed his support over the law, saying that why [government] employees always race for the citizenship of another country.

Khan added that the matter of dual nationality among government workers is very important and it should be discussed in detail. He reiterated that those performing duties on government positions should not hold dual nationality.

Later, Speaker NA forwarded the draft bill to the concerned standing committee.

