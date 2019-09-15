Bill Gates urged to retract decision to honour ‘Butcher of Gujrat and Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: PPP senator Rehman Malik in a series of tweets on Sunday questioned the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s decision to confer an award on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said is “Butcher of Gujrat and Kashmir.”

“Mr @BillGates sir Why did you chose to give award to PM Modi who is Butcher of Gujrat & Kashmi,” he said.

“Did u peruse the report of IHR where gross human right violations officially reported. [Yo]u have awarded Modi who has caged innocent Kashmiris. Mr @BillGates pl[ease] block this award.”

In another tweet, the PPP senator said: “Washington Post reported that India has imposed an unprecedented communication blockade on Kashmir. Landlines, mobile phones &the Internet hv been suspended. Many Kashmiris remain cut off from their families, &a strict curfew is still in place in many areas. Did Bill Gate read it?”

Mr @BillGates sir Why did you chose to give award to PM Modi who is Butcher of Gujrat & Kashmi.2. Did u peruse the report of IHR where gross human right violations officially reported .3.u have awarded Modi who has caged innocent Kashmiris. Mr @BillGates pl block this award.

“PM Imran Khan should have made a written protest to Billgate on this award to PM Modi who is more dangerous than polio disease for children as Curfew is killing innocent kids without food& medicines,” he said.

