Bill moved to declare California-Punjab ‘sister states’

A bill has been moved in the California State Assembly to declare the US state and Punjab as “sister states”.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar tweeted: “A Bill has been moved in #California State Assembly by majority of its members to declare #Punjab & California as “Sister States”.”

“This is indeed a Landmark in Pakistan/US relations as California’s Econ[omy] is largest in US w[ith] SiliconValley&fastest growing industry esp[ecially] Agriculture,” he added.

The governor said the bill will unleash “a new era of development” in Punjab due to mutual cooperation with the US state in technology transfer and agriculture universities exchange programmes, which in turn will develop our agriculture sector.

He expressed gratitude to California’s legislators for “this honour”.

Accompanied by Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Abdul Jabbar and Democrat Asif Mahmood, Governor Mohammad Sarwar was present in the California State Assembly’s gallery when the bill was moved.

