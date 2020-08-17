Bill against harassment of students in educational institutes tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A bill to protect students from harassment in educational institutes was on Monday tabled in the Senate after incidents have been reported from across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill, titled Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 was tabled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi.

Speaking on the bill, he said that incidents of female students being harassed in the Balochistan University and Gomal University have been reported in the recent past.

“One such incident was also reported from a Lahore school,” he said and called for proper legislation on the matter so that those involved in heinous acts could be brought to justice.

The treasury benches also supported the bill and sent it to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.

It is pertinent to mention here that four educators were terminated by a private school’s administration over alleged sexual harassment of female students by them on June 30.

The action was taken by the school administration after some female students exposed the real face of the educators on social media after being subjected to sexual harassment.

The educators were also accused of touching body parts of the female students during classes, as well as sending indecent pictures and messages.

Read More: Professor dismissed over charges of harassing female students, lecturers

The students also protested in her posts regarding the inaction of the school administration for a long time despite registering complaints against the teachers.

Meanwhile, the PML-N lawmaker also tabled a bill in the upper house of the Parliament today to make the Arabic language teaching compulsory in all educational institutes across the country.

The bill titled Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020 was sent to the concerned standing committee of the Senate for deliberations.

Comments

comments