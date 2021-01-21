PESHAWAR: After Billion Tree Tsunami and Billion Honey Projects, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to launch Billion Dry Fruits Project, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Well-informed sources said that saplings would be planted to boost the production of the dry fruits under the project. The agriculture department has been directed to launch the Billion Dry Fruits Project soon.

The project will be monitored by Governor KP, Shah Farman. Underlining the importance of the project, Shah Farman said that Billion Dry Fruits Project will increase the income of the people living in the tribal districts of the province and will big revolution.

Last year, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project.

Under the project, one million hectares of Pakistan’s forests would produce seven types of honey. Whereas, the production of honey would increase from 12,000 metric tons to 70,000 metric tons.

Pakistan would be able to export honey worth Rs 45 billion annually to different countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project won international appreciation after the global environmental organizations termed his efforts for a better environment as exemplary for other global leaders.

The letter was read out during the cabinet meeting by Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. It was written by representatives of climate change organizations in the United States, France, and Paris.

