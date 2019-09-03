Biotechnology center worth Rs 300 million opening in Peshawar, says Special Assistant to CM

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Khan Bangash says the government is spending more than three hundred million rupees on the construction of a synthetic biotechnology center in Peshawar.

Inaugurating an incubation center on Tuesday, he stressed the need for more professional IT training for students in educational institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

Kamran Khan Bangash hoped promotion of information technology will help to stabilize the provincial economy.

The Special Assistant said more incubation centers will be established in other parts of the province.

Earlier on August 31, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of China to cooperate in different fields.

According to a spokesman of the provincial government, the MoU has been signed between provincial capital Peshawar and Xuzhou, the Capital city of Chinese Province Jiangsu.

Both the provincial capitals will cooperate with each other in areas of economy and trade, agriculture, technology, culture, education, and public health.

The spokesman said the province will also benefit from Xuzhou city expertise in transport and construction of economic zones.

