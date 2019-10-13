Bird crashes into plane traveling from Sharjah to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A bird crashed into an airborne plane mid-flight leaving the pilot scrambling to get his wits about and guide the aviator to safety, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the plane was headed from Sharjah to Peshawar, the pilot succeeded in landing the craft safely on the Peshawar airport premises.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that 6 birds have crashed into aircraft’s in the past week alone.

Airport sources disclosed that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written multiple letters to concerned authorities to take action on the persistent bird strikes.

CAA detailed the unpleasant cleanliness situation around the airport premises which attracted local birds to feed, it was asked that the authorities take strict and prompt action over the situation but the warnings have thus far fallen on deaf ears.

