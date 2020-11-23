Action sought over rising bird-strike incidents near Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Acting on the directives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Bacha Khan International Airport authorities have asked municipal officials in Peshawar to take measures over rising bird-strike incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

The Peshawar airport manager wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner Peshawar, cantonment executive officer, and other concerned institutions, asking them to launch a crackdown at restaurants and shops around the airport.

The letter said that the improper cleanliness arrangements have invited flocks of birds to the areas nearby the airport, resulting in increasing bird-strike incidents.

The airport manager said that the bird-strike incidents have witnessed an increase and could endanger the lives of the passengers and inflict damage to the planes.

“The cost of expenditure on the repair of planes after such incidents have gone beyond the limits,” the airport official said.

The bird strike incidents have consistently occurred at the country’s airports especially in Karachi and Lahore due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

In August, it emerged that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to install a modern electronic system on major airports for ensuring flight safety from the bird-plane collision incidents, making an end to the traditional procedures.

However, no progress was made to prevent the national carrier from facing a huge financial loss due to bird-hit incidents.

